“MONEY WON’T SAVE YOU!”: MAGISTRATE BLASTS MUGABE IN COURTROOM DRAMA





A Johannesburg courtroom erupted in tension as Magistrate Renier Boshoff delivered a stinging rebuke to Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, declaring: “You can’t fix everything with money.”





The sharp warning came during sentencing at the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court on 29 April, after it emerged that Mugabe and his co-accused had allegedly paid the shooting victim a hefty sum reportedly around R250,000 in cash in an apparent attempt to settle the matter behind closed doors.





But the court was not swayed.



In a decisive ruling, Mugabe was slapped with a R600,000 fine or face 24 months behind bars. In a dramatic turn, he was also deported to Zimbabwe immediately after sentencing.





The case has sparked outrage and debate, with the magistrate’s remarks underscoring a clear message: justice cannot be bought, no matter how deep your pockets.