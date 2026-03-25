MONGU ERUPTS IN JOY AS UPND YOUTH LEADER GILBERT LISWANISO PREPS FOR KUOMBOKA





MONGU, Western Province – The atmosphere in Mongu is reaching a fever pitch as National Youth Chairman of the United Party for National Development (UPND), Gilbert Liswaniso, arrived in the provincial capital today. His mission: to lay the groundwork for President Hakainde Hichilema’s highly anticipated visit for the upcoming Kuomboka Ceremony.





The National Youth Chairman began his tour by visiting party structures in Katongo Ward, Mongu Central Constituency. He was met with a sea of supporters and a jubilant crowd that sang and danced, signaling a strong base of support for the ruling party ahead of the traditional festivities.

Addressing the gathering, Liswaniso praised the people of Mongu for their steadfastness.





Liswaniso used the platform to remind residents of the tangible benefits delivered under the UPND administration.

He highlighted several key pillars of the President’s agenda that are currently transforming lives in Western Province such as Free Education which has meant removing financial barriers for thousands of Zambian children

, the School Feeding Program which is ensuring students remain healthy and focused in the classroom, Enhanced CDF which has decentralized wealth and putting development power directly into the hands of local communities and Cash for Work which is providing immediate economic relief and infrastructure improvement at the grassroots level.





On President’s Arrival

With the Kuomboka Ceremony scheduled for later this week, Liswaniso issued a clarion call to the residents of Mongu to turn out in record numbers at Mongu Airport to welcome the Head of State.





Closing his address, the Youth Chairman looked toward the future, calling on the residents to secure the country’s trajectory by voting for President Hichilema and the UPND in the upcoming elections to ensure the continuation of these developmental policies.



UPND MT