MONGU POLICE PROBE GRAVEYARD TRESPASS OVER HEALING RITUALS



POLICE in Mongu District are investigating a case of trespass on a burial ground in Luandui area in Nalikwanda Constituency, where a witch doctor allegedly conducted healing rituals at a graveyard.





Western Province Division Police Commanding Officer David Chileshe confirmed the incident in a statement made available to ZANIS, stating that the offense occurred on April 28, 2025, around 17:00 hours at Luandui graveyard near Luandui village, and was reported to police on May 3, 2025, by Mushokabanji Nangana of Nalikwanda area.





Mr. Chileshe said the suspects, identified as Nangana Mubuka, 25, Mulako Mulako, 28, and Matongo Silishebo, 22, all of Lundi Village in Nalikwanda, were allegedly found performing rituals at the graveyard under the guidance of a witch doctor named Mashela Ngongoli of Kushoma village.





According to police, the ritual was arranged by Sikena Mikatazo of Luandui village, who hired the witch doctor in a bid to heal his ailing wife, Namangolwa Nangana, using traditional herbs.





The group entered the graveyard to perform the rituals, an act that sparked outrage among local residents who felt the sanctity of their loved ones’ final resting place had been violated.





Police have since instituted Investigations on the matter.