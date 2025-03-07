MONGU SHOOTING VICTIM SUES STATE FOR K2M



A MONGU resident who was shot by police during a 2021 rally has sued the State, seeking K2 million in damages.





Wamundila Wamundila, who was a grade nine pupil at the time of the shooting demands K1.5 million for unlawful wounding and an additional K500,000 for false imprisonment.



Wamundila has cited the attorney general as respondent in the matter.





He submitted that on August 6, 2021 during a political rally for the UPND in Mongu town, he was seated at the back of the van at Total filling station, waving the UPND’s party symbol along with other individuals unknown when he was shot.



He said while peacefully participating in the rally, police officers who were providing security services in Mongu, opened fire without justification or provocation aiming at the van.





As a result, a bullet struck his abdomen and thus sustaining serious injuries.



Wamundila was rushed to Mongu Central Hospital where he was admitted for treatment.



He stated that while admitted at the hospital the officer who was guarding him at the time hand cuffed him to the hospital bed like a criminal.





Wamundila said he was discharged from the hospital on August 9 2021, after three days of medical care.



The plaintiff further submitted that the discharge slip which was signed by a Mongu medical personnel confirmed that the injuries he suffered were a result of a gunshot.





“After being discharged his mother was called to Mongu Police in order to help process police bond for him, he has never been charged for any offence nor has he appeared before any competent court for trial.”



“At the time of the incident he was in grade nine and his Academic progress was affected as he had to stay home nursing the gunshot wounds instead of attending class,” read the document.





The plaintiff said he suffered and has continued to suffer emotional and mental anguish.



Wamundila said the gunshot wounds restricted his movements at the hospital.





He claimed damages for false imprisonment, unlawful wounding and any other relief the court may deem fit.



Kalemba