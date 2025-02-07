Mongu taxi drivers assault female police officer



A FEMALE police officer has been injured at Mongu Central police station after a group of unruly taxi drivers with an angry mob stormed the station in protest.





https://www.facebook.com/share/p/14Z59GKrWc/?mibextid=oFDknk



The rioters who claimed to be demanding justice for their deceased colleague who died while detained in police custody, forcefully dumped the coffin of the 30 year old Nawa Sitwala at the station and accused the police of causing his death.





But according to police, Sitwala did not die due to police action as alleged by the rioters as investigations show that he was fatally assaulted by fellow inmates in a holding cell at the station on February 1, 2025.



Six suspects, including a 17 year old juvenile have been arrested for his murder.





Tensions escalated when the mob in a convoy of vehicles began hurling stones at officers of which in the chaos, Woman Constable Taonga Tembo sustained cuts on her fingers, bruises on her left shoulder and general body pains.



To disperse the rioters, police fired warning shots and tear gas.



Despite the shots and gassing, significant damage was also inflicted on property as a Zambia Police Traffic Land Cruiser had its windscreen shattered with a Toyota Corolla having its rear and side view mirrors damaged.





An Isuzu Pickup belonging to a certain furniture company had its rear windscreen shattered too.



The mob later moved to Kashumba Market where they blocked the road and set tires ablaze, leading to running battles with police who were reinforced by the Zambia Army.





Order was only restored by 20:00 hours, though authorities say the situation remains volatile.



Western Province police chief David Chileshe condemned the violence and warned that all perpetrators will be brought to justice.





“While we understand the emotions surrounding this incident, lawlessness will not be tolerated. We urge the public to air grievances through lawful means,” stated Chileshe.



He also urged citizens to report any individuals involved in the riots to aid in investigations.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 7, 2025