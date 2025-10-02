MONZE SOCIALIST PARTY MEMBER SLAMS CDF HIKE



By John Shikabe



A member of the opposition Socialist Party in Monze, Nyanga Nsanzya, has described the proposed increment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) from K36.1 million to K40 million in 2026 by the government as a waste of resources.





Mr. Nsanzya has argued that local authorities, particularly in Monze, lack the leadership capacity to drive meaningful development, even with the current allocation





He has cited the utilization of funds meant to support youth education at Vavika Institute, noting that many young people are still complaining about not receiving the intended assistance.





Mr. Nsanzya has further claimed that CDF benefits are skewed towards those holding positions in the ruling UPND, rather than addressing the needs of vulnerable communities in the district.