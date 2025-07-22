MONZE WIFE 37, KNIFED TO DEATH BY HUBBY AFTER CHURCH SERVICE



MONZE College of Education trainee teacher, Lovely Malambo was yesterday stubbed to death by her husband, Shiinde Chiimbwe, 40, after attending church.





According to facts made available to TV Yatu, Lovely met her fate after her husband Chiimbwe lured her into the bedroom under the pretext of resolving an earlier marital altercation.





The incident occurred on July 20, 2025, around 13:00 hours in Simwendengwe Village, Chief Moonze, Monze District. According to police, Lovely Malambo, aged 37, was found lying face down in a pool of blood with a blood-stained knife discovered nearby. Investigators noted evidence of a struggle, observing blood trails from the couple’s bedroom to the location where the body was recovered.





Authorities report that following the attack, Chiimbwe attempted to take his own life by ingesting a poisonous substance. He was apprehended at the scene and is currently receiving medical treatment at Pemba Mini Hospital under police guard. Police have launched a full investigation into the tragedy and have confirmed that the body of the deceased has been taken to the mortuary, awaiting postmortem examination.





Lovely Malambo was undertaking teaching practice at Lumbamonya Primary School. She had returned home to visit her family at the time of her death. Known for her commitment to the Pilgrim Wesleyan Church and the Simwendengwe choir, Lovely is remembered by her community for her dedication.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local area as the investigation continues. This information was released by Southern Province Deputy Police Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo.



