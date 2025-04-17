Moody’s has revised Zambia’s economic outlook from stable to positive,What does this mean?- Dr Lubinda Haabazoka

By Dr Lubinda Haabazoka



Credit rating agency, Moody’s has revised Zambia’s economic outlook from stable to positive, citing debt reduction and economic growth. In a statement, Moody’s has cited a sustained decline in Zambia’s government debt burden, supported by stronger economic growth and continued fiscal consolidation.



What does this mean?



Moody’s recent upgrade of Zambia’s economic outlook from stable to positive signifies several key benefits for the country:



Enhanced Investor Confidence: A positive outlook indicates improved economic stability, making Zambia more attractive to both domestic and international investors. This can lead to increased foreign direct investment and greater access to capital markets.





Lower Borrowing Costs: As investor confidence rises, Zambia may experience reduced interest rates on loans and bonds. This is particularly beneficial as the country continues its debt restructuring efforts, aiming to ease the financial burden on the government.



Strengthened Economic Growth Prospects: The positive outlook reflects expectations of sustained economic growth, supported by fiscal reforms and a recovering mining sector. This growth is essential for job creation and poverty reduction.

Improved Creditworthiness: The upgrade suggests that Zambia is on a path toward better credit ratings, which can further enhance its financial standing and facilitate access to favorable financing terms.



Support for Structural Reforms: The positive assessment from Moody’s underscores the effectiveness of Zambia’s ongoing economic reforms, including fiscal consolidation and efforts to diversify the economy. Continued progress in these areas can lead to long-term economic resilience.



To further enhance Zambia’s credit ratings and attract greater investment, several strategic actions are essential:



1. Accelerate Debt Reduction and Restructuring



While Zambia has restructured approximately 90% of its debt, including agreements with major creditors like China and holders of Eurobonds, the remaining 10%—particularly private debts—requires swift and equitable restructuring. Finalizing these agreements will solidify Zambia’s fiscal stability and demonstrate a commitment to sustainable debt management .



2. Strengthen Fiscal Consolidation and Revenue Mobilization



Continuing efforts to reduce the budget deficit and enhance domestic revenue collection are crucial. This includes broadening the tax base, improving tax compliance, and implementing measures such as electronic invoicing to reduce the VAT gap. Additionally, maintaining expenditure discipline and prioritizing essential social programs will support fiscal health .

3. Foster Economic Diversification and Private Sector Growth



Beyond mining and agriculture, Zambia should focus on developing sectors like manufacturing, information and communication technology (ICT), and tourism. Creating a conducive business environment by reducing bureaucratic hurdles, enhancing infrastructure, and addressing governance issues will attract private investment and stimulate job creation .

4. Enhance Governance and Transparency



Strengthening economic governance is vital for improving the business climate and attracting investment. Implementing recommendations from the IMF’s Diagnostic Report on Governance and Corruption, such as enhancing transparency and robust implementation of public procurement regulations, will help reduce policy uncertainty and improve investor confidence .

5. Address Climate Vulnerabilities



Developing and implementing a green growth strategy will improve resilience to climate shocks, which are particularly pertinent given Zambia’s exposure to such events. Investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and promoting sustainable practices will support long-term economic stability.



How are ratings arrived at?



Credit rating agencies (CRAs) assign ratings to assess the creditworthiness of entities like governments, corporations, and financial instruments. These ratings help investors gauge the risk associated with lending money or investing in these entities. The process involves several key steps:



Initiation: The entity seeking a rating formally requests the CRA to evaluate its creditworthiness.

Agreement: A contract is established between the entity and the CRA, ensuring confidentiality and outlining the terms of the rating process.



Data Collection: The CRA gathers comprehensive financial and operational data from the entity, including audited financial statements, business plans, and other relevant information.

Analysis: Analysts assess various factors, such as:

Financial Performance: Profitability, liquidity, debt levels, and cash flow stability.



Industry and Market Conditions: Market competitiveness, regulatory environment, and economic trends.



Management and Governance: Effectiveness of the management team and corporate governance practices.



Debt Structure and Coverage: Debt maturity profiles, interest coverage ratios, and repayment capabilities.



Macroeconomic Factors: GDP growth, inflation rates, and political stability.



Committee Review: A committee of experts reviews the analysis and determines the appropriate rating based on the agency’s methodology.



Rating Assignment: The final rating is assigned, typically on a scale from AAA (highest) to D (default), indicating the entity’s ability to meet its financial commitments. (Each rating Agency has its own symbols that depict ratings).



Surveillance: The CRA continuously monitors the entity’s performance and the economic environment to update the rating as necessary.

These ratings are crucial for investors in making informed decisions and for entities in accessing capital markets at favorable terms.