MORE CHOMA RESIDENTS WANT MWEETWA TO RESIGN

By Womba Kasela

More Choma residents have joined calls for their area Member of Parliament Cornelius Mweetwa to step down for failure to develop the district.

One of the residents, Gift Katongo has questioned how the area MP is representing his people in parliament when he has shifted from the district.

Katongo tells Byta FM News that the only development which is the grading of roads has been inadequately done by those in charge leaving the roads bumpy with uncovered potholes.

Another resident, Austin Malambo says electorates will no longer be fooled to vote for a political party but what a candidate has to offer.

Last month, a local newspaper reported that the area MP had moved to Lusaka to defend the Republican President.