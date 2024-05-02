MORE MINES TO BE OPENED IN NORTH WESTERN PROVINCE – HH

President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA has assured the people of North Western Province that the government will open more Mines in the region.

President HICHILEMA says the reopening of Mines such as Kasenseli and Kalengwa will bring massive development in North Western Province.

He says his government has managed to ensure that big Mines such as Kansanshi and First Quantum Minerals stay on.

President HICHILEMA is happy that the mines are reinvesting in the region.

He says he wants to see more jobs being created in the mines for the people of North Western Province.

The President was speaking when he addressed people who welcomed him at Solwezi Airport today.

President HICHILEMA is in Solwezi to grace this year’s national Labour Day commemoration.

Earlier, North Western Province Minister ROBERT LIHEFU said the people in the region are excited to host the

President.

(Images: President Hakainde Hichilema in Solwezi, Northwestern Province)