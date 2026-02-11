MORE SUE MATHEW MOHAN’ S COMPANIES



Kabwe Mall sues Hot Sizzling Pub & Grill



(Daily Nation)



KABWE Mall Limited has filed a lawsuit against Hot Sizzling Pub and Grill Limited, trading as Sekuru City, demanding payment of rental arrears exceeding K1 million.



Court documents show the dispute began with a lease signed on July 27, 2021, at a monthly rent of K30, 000, later revised to K50, 000 in 2022. A further renewal offer in January 2024 proposed K65, 515 per month.





Mathew Mohan is the main owner of Hot Sizzling Pub and Grill Ltd.



The lease included ancillary obligations covering water, electricity, security, cleaning, and refuse removal, while equipment on the premises was provided under a separate Right of Use Agreement.

Kabwe Mall claimed Sekuru City failed to pay the rentals and associated costs despite repeated reminders, prompting a six-month Notice to Quit in August 2025.

“The tenant’s persistent default has caused significant operational disruptions and financial losses,” it stated.





Sekuru City, however, denied owing any arrears and had described the landlord’s claims as “vexatious, frivolous and misconceived.”



The tenant contended that Kabwe Mall acted dishonestly in managing the lease and failed to honour commitments under the agreements.





In its counterclaim, Sekuru City is seeking USD2 million in damages for alleged financial loss, operational disruption and reputational harm caused by Kabwe Mall’s actions.





The tenant had also requested an independent audit to verify the losses incurred and seeks the court to declare any purported notice of termination null and void.





The case will be heard in the High Court, where both parties are expected to present evidence regarding rental payments, ancillary costs, lease obligations and the validity of notices served





Legal analysts say the case could set an important precedent for commercial lease enforcement in Zambia, particularly in situations involving equipment use agreements and counterclaims for operational losses.





The court will determine whether Sekuru City must settle the arrears and whether its counterclaim is valid, a ruling that could influence landlord-tenant relations across the country’s retail and hospitality sector.