More Trouble For Diddy As Chaka Khan’s Daughter Accuses Him Of Abuse

Diddy has been accused of verbally abusing legendary singer Chaka Khan and ordering an assault on her son.

These claims, made by Chaka Khan’s daughter Indira, come in the wake of Diddy’s public apology for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in 2016.

Indira shared her accusations in response to Diddy’s apology video condemning his behavior. “I’m glad this is happening to you,” she wrote, referencing his recent troubles.

She described an incident where the rapper allegedly yelled and screamed at her mother, Chaka Khan, while publicly disrespecting her. When Indira’s younger brother tried to intervene, Diddy’s security reportedly assaulted him. Damien Holland, now 45, was 19, placing the incident around 1998.

Indira expressed satisfaction at Diddy’s current predicament, adding: “These may be your dark days, but I’m singing and dancing watching your demise.” She ended her message by tagging her mother, saying, “@chakakhan isn’t it great mom.”

Diddy has yet to respond to these latest allegations.

Diddy’s assault allegations

This incident is the most recent in a series of accusations against the Bad Boy Records founder. Last November, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of domestic violence, rape, and sex trafficking.

Following her claims, several other women and producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also alleged they were sexually assaulted by Diddy.

Despite previously denying these allegations and dismissing them as character assassination attempts, he recently acknowledged his assault on Cassie after a video of the incident leaked.

In a solemn video posted online, the 54-year-old admitted his behavior, stating, “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions. I’m disgusted.”

Though he didn’t address Cassie directly, he apologised, saying, “I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

In the fallout from the assault footage, Diddy’s music has been removed from Peloton’s playlists, and Netflix has acquired a documentary about the allegations produced by 50 Cent.

Additionally, there have been calls to revoke Diddy’s honorary key to New York City, and Mayor Eric Adams has stated he is considering this option.