MORGAN MUUNDA AND DR. MUMBA DONATE K50,000 AND 100 POCKETS OF CEMENT TO WESTSIDE SDA CHURCH IN KANYAMA





Lusaka, October 11, 2025



Faith met leadership at Westside SDA Church in Kanyama Constituency when the Chawama aspiring Member of Parliament Mr. Morgan Muunda joined Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba, President of the MMD and alliance partner of the UPND, during a special Sabbath service attended by church elders, youth leaders, and singing groups from 18 congregations.





Mr. Muunda hailed Dr. Mumba as “a true servant of God and a unifying voice for the nation.” He recalled meeting him at age 17 during the 1998 International Trade Fair, describing Dr. Mumba’s mentorship as a lifelong inspiration.





He commended Dr. Mumba for his moral leadership and for being the first opposition leader to endorse President Hakainde Hichilema for the 2026 elections — calling it “an act of wisdom and patriotism.”





In a show of commitment to community growth, Dr. Mumba donated K30,000, while Mr. Muunda contributed K20,000 and 100 pockets of cement towards the church’s building project.





“This temple shall be built by ourselves, for ourselves, and by the grace of God,” said Mr. Muunda, earning applause from the congregation.





Later, Mr. Muunda attended the RCZ Women’s Music League in Misisi Compound, where he encouraged unity and empowerment through faith and music. He also donated a K12,000 towards the trive





The day ended in worship and celebration — symbolizing partnership between faith, leadership, and development in building a better Zambia.



Dr Nevers Sekwila Mumba