Morning Briefing | Postponed Burial, Reactions Fray, Archbishop Banda Under Fire, Bill 7 Hits Parley





It is the morning after a halted funeral and a nation suspended between grief and governance. Zambia’s sixth president, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, remains unburied, his body resting in Johannesburg, while his legacy is now being litigated in both courtrooms and public opinion.





Following a court injunction secured by the Zambian government, the planned burial in South Africa was officially suspended until August 4, 2025, unless an out-of-court agreement between the family and State is reached. According to diplomatic sources, discreet proposals have emerged suggesting that former First Lady Esther Lungu may temporarily return to Zambia while legal and diplomatic discussions continue, a move insiders view as political choreography rather than closure.





⛪ Archbishop Banda: A Divided Reception



Archbishop Alick Banda, who flew into Johannesburg to lead Wednesday’s requiem mass, has drawn sharp reactions. While some praised his spiritual leadership, others labeled him “the Devil’s Advocate” for presiding over a service that seemingly endorsed the contested South African burial.





Observers noted that Esther Lungu’s defiant reception of the Archbishop was notably rebellious, with the barest hug of all, a gesture many interpret as signaling alignment. Critics accuse Banda of tacitly deepening the rift between the State and the Lungu family at a moment when reconciliation was needed most.





💬 Miles Sampa, Tayali, and the Silence of Power



Miles Sampa, Member of Parliament and estranged PF figure, used his platform to lambast the government for dragging a “grieving widow and children into court” on the very day they had intended to bury their loved one.





In contrast, President Hakainde Hichilema has remained silent on the controversy, allowing Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha to serve as the government’s public voice. Kabesha maintains that the action was rooted in constitutional obligation, not political confrontation.





EEP leader Chilufya Tayali, often critical of the President, took a different tone, publicly commending Hichilema for fighting to preserve national dignity and unity. “There’s no win or lose… this is about tomorrow’s Zambia,” Tayali posted, echoing a growing sentiment that the burial dispute has exposed the fragility of national cohesion.





⚠️ Ethnic Fault Lines and the Politics of Division



In darker corners of social media, the debate has spilled into tribal invective. A post by a PF-aligned page, Chair The Voice Of Zambia, accused Bemba politicians of betrayal and praised Easterners for unity, a tactic reminiscent of PF’s 2016–2021 political strategy that often leaned into ethnic mobilization.





This is not without historical context. In 2021, then-President Lungu controversially assigned a state helicopter to Chishimba Kambwili, who used the platform to disparage minority ethnic groups, actions now believed to be part of a potential inquiry into state-sponsored tribal politics. Kambwili, currently silent in the funeral debate, faces ongoing hate speech charges.





📜 Meanwhile, Bill 7 Hits Parliament



Amid the burial standoff, Justice Minister Princess Kasune tabled Bill 7 before Parliament. The proposed constitutional amendments aim to “broaden inclusivity” and deepen democratic structures, according to government statements. However, civil society and legal associations remain cautious, noting the absence of a finalized consultation framework.





🧭 Grief, Law, and the Question of Legacy



As PF members begin to trickle out of South Africa, it is increasingly clear that this is no longer just a funeral, it is a moment of national reckoning. Two months after his passing, Dr. Edgar Lungu’s final resting place remains undecided, caught between legal argument, political positioning, and the quiet dignity owed to a former Head of State.





At the heart of the matter is one question: Can Zambia mourn with maturity, or will political theatre bury reconciliation before it buries the dead?



The People’s Brief will continue providing neutral coverage, verified facts, and a platform for dignified public discourse.



Filed by The People’s Brief Editorial Team