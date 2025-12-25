Morocco adopts an advanced technological system inside stadiums during the Africa Cup of Nations 2025





The system relies on smart sensors, high-resolution cameras, and real-time tracking technologies capable of detecting laser beams and accurately identifying their source within seconds





– This cutting-edge technology allows for fast and well-coordinated intervention without stopping the match or disrupting the atmosphere, showcasing a major leap in the use of modern technology to enhance stadium security and the organization of major international tournaments.