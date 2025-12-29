Morocco is just overrated, we can’t fear them – Chipolopolo midfielder

CHIPOLOPOLO players have exuded confidence ahead of their crucial Group A clash against Morocco in the AfCON 2025, insisting that the North African giants, though formidable on paper, are beatable.

Midfielder Wilson Chisala spoke candidly to the press, saying the team is well-prepared and has no fear of the hosts despite the intimidating atmosphere expected at the King Mohammed V Stadium.

“Morocco is an overrated team but it’s a beatable team and we are ready for that. The game is tough but we are prepared to face them and we have nothing to fear. Realistically, the pressure is there but we are ready; there is nothing to fear,” said Chisala.

Meanwhile, midfielder David Hamansenya was equally optimistic, stating that Zambia will compete fiercely regardless of the home crowd advantage.

“We are here to compete, no matter how many supporters Morocco will have. It will be a tough game but we have no pressure, we are ready to play against Morocco. We are well prepared,” said Hamansenya.

Zambia enters the match tonight needing a win to keep their round of 16 hopes alive.

The team currently sits on two points after a goalless draw against Comoros, while Morocco leads the group with four points.

Mali is also in contention with two points, meaning that the outcome of this fixture could be decisive in determining which teams advance.

Tonight, all eyes will be on Zambia as they attempt to punch above their weight and secure victory against one of Africa’s traditionally strongest sides.

By George Musonda

Kalemba December 29, 2025