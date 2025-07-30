Morocco lodges complaint to CAF after WAFCON final loss to Nigeria’

The Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has filed an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF), citing “refereeing injustices” during the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), which saw Nigeria’s Super Falcons claim a dramatic 3-2 victory.

According to Morocco World News, the FRMF specifically referenced a controversial moment in the 82nd minute when the score was tied at 2-2. The Moroccan side believed they were denied a clear penalty after a potential handball by Nigerian defender Tosin Demehin. Although the referee initially pointed to the spot, a VAR review overturned the decision—sparking immediate frustration from Morocco’s coaching staff and players.

The Moroccan federation claims the reversal shifted the momentum of the match, which Nigeria ultimately won in the closing stages.

Head coach Jorge Vilda, who famously led Spain to a FIFA Women’s World Cup title in 2023, voiced his disappointment: “It was a small detail that cost us the game.” He also noted that fatigue affected his players in the second half.

In contrast, Nigeria’s head coach Justine Madugu praised Morocco’s strong start but credited halftime tactical changes for his team’s turnaround.

“The players who came off the bench made the difference,” he said. “Morocco have a promising future.”

The final, held at Rabat’s Olympic Stadium, saw Morocco take a commanding 2-0 lead in the first half. However, the Super Falcons responded with a powerful second-half display, with goals from Esther Okoronkwo, Folashade Ijamilusi, and substitute Jennifer Echegini sealing a stunning comeback victory.

With the win, Nigeria claimed a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, while Morocco became the first host nation to lose in back-to-back WAFCON finals.

In the third-place match, Ghana’s Black Queens defeated South Africa’s Banyana Banyana on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Morocco will next welcome the continent’s top male footballers as host of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). It will mark the country’s second time hosting the tournament, the first being in 1988, when Cameroon defeated Nigeria 1-0 in the final.