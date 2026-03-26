Mossad Chief Admits Iran Regime Change Could Drag On for a Full Year



Israel’s top spy boss David Barnea told the cabinet that toppling Iran’s mullahs will most likely take one year, with timelines stretching from months to even longer.





His plan leans on a “death by a thousand cuts” approach cooked up under previous leaders, including quick sparks for opposition riots once fighting starts and quiet backing for anti-regime groups like Kurdish militias in Iraq.





Critics inside the system say Barnea is overpromising to allies, including the Trump administration, setting up unrealistic expectations for a fast collapse.





A year-long fight risks real pain at the pump. Iran supplies about 4 percent of global oil and sits astride the Strait of Hormuz, which handles 20 percent of the world’s seaborne crude.

Economists warn of fresh inflation spikes, slower growth, and higher energy costs hitting American families and businesses hard, especially in Europe and Asia.