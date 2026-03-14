Mossad Urges Iranians: Time Is Running Out for the Regime



Israel’s Mossad has released a stark video message in Persian directly addressing ordinary Iranians, calling on them to provide intelligence that could hasten the fall of the Islamic Republic.





The roughly 11-second clip features a dramatic hourglass with sand pouring out, underscoring urgency as Israeli strikes continue against Basij checkpoints and regime targets in Tehran and beyond.





In the video, the narrator declares:



“Brave people of Iran, the countdown time for the regime has arrived. The sand clock is running out.”





It goes on to instruct viewers:



“Send us your information, coordinates, and pictures. Expose every Basij checkpoint, every IRGC headquarters, every criminal official.”





The message ends with reassurance and a promise:



“You are not alone. We are with you to return Iran to its glorious days.”





Reports confirm Israel is acting on tips from Iranian civilians to guide precision drone and airstrike operations against IRGC and Basij positions.

This hybrid approach—combining military action with grassroots intelligence—marks a serious escalation in the effort to weaken and potentially topple the regime from within and without.





The regime’s grip appears to be slipping faster than its defenders want to admit.