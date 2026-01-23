MOST MPS WILL LOSE THEIR SEATS THIS YEAR – ANTONIO



DEMOCRATIC Progressive Party (DPP) leader Antonio Mwanza says there will be serious casualties in the 2026 elections, as most MPs will not retain their seats.





In an interview, Wednesday, Mwanza said the majority of MPs had failed to deliver to the expectations of the people.



“Even if we increase the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), if you look at absorption rates, if you look at the projects that have been done, you find that the majority of current members of parliament have failed to deliver to the expectations of the people. And for the majority of members of parliament today, it will be very difficult for them to win elections in 2026. But also, it’s because, to some extent, what has contributed is the mismatch between what a member of parliament is expected to do, and what actually his job is. A member of parliament’s primary job is to pass legislation,” he said.





“Issues of development come in by a member of parliament doing the following things. Number one, holding the Executive accountable in the manner in which the national cake is being distributed. Number two, holding the Executive accountable in the manner in which government resources are used in terms of transparency and accountability. And three, ensuring that the national cake is equitably distributed.

And four, highlighting areas in these constituencies where the Central government must come in and help. The anchor of development, to build schools and hospitals in theory, is the member of parliament’s job. In theory. But in practice, central government handles issues to do with roads and hospitals. If you look at our Constitution, you’ll find that in theory, on paper, it is the job of the local government. But in practice, those are jobs for the central government. Members of parliament have found themselves in a dilemma”.





Mwanza said Zambians had a phobia for a third term, whether at the presidential or parliamentary level.





“Historically, Zambians have a phobia for a third term, whether at the presidential level or parliamentary level. When somebody is trying to go for a third term, it becomes very problematic. And we have seen this not only in politics, we have seen it even in sport.

We have seen it in labour unions, that Zambians have a phobia against a third term. They believe strongly, and rightly so, that if somebody does two terms, that should be enough. If you look at most members of parliament who have managed to go beyond two terms, the majority of those members of parliament are coming from rural constituencies,” Mwanza said.





“In urban constituencies, it has been very difficult for most members of parliament to go beyond two terms. It has been very difficult. With a few exceptions, for instance, Honourable Given Lubinda. But in the majority of urban areas, it’s one term, and if you manage to go for a second term, it means that you have really done an exceptional job. Why? It’s because, generally, most members of parliament have failed to deliver to the expectations of the people. These members of parliament we have in that Parliament, the majority of them have failed to deliver to the expectations of the people”.





Mwanza appealed to MPs to stop campaigning on the basis of infrastructure development, stating that it was the local and central government’s role.



“When they are campaigning, they are telling people that ‘I will build the school, I will build the hospital, I will build the road, I will build this.’ But when they go to Parliament, they find that it is the responsibility of the Central government. And if they don’t find a way to work in collaboration with the Central government, they find it difficult to deliver on the very things they promised the people. Those aspiring for parliamentary seats should stop telling people that they’ll build hospitals or build schools, because that is not their job,” he said.





“They should stop campaigning on the basis of infrastructure development that is in the hands of the local government and the central government. Because it’s a job where CDF is local government; it’s not for the members of parliament. It’s the local government which has decided how these things must be done. Central government is the one providing health and education. Those massive infrastructure projects are for the central government”.





He added that very few MPs who have served for a second term would go back to their constituencies to show what they have done.





“Members of parliament campaign on bringing these developments, but in reality, they find that they don’t have the mandate. They fail to deliver, because what they are promising the people to do, in theory, is in practice the mandate of the local government and central government. Those who aspire to be members of parliament must be telling the people that their role is legislation.

The Constitution is very clear, it defines the role of a member of parliament as legislation. After five years, they find themselves unable to do the things they told people they would do. So, for those who have done two terms, very few will go back to their constituencies and show people what they have done. There will be serious casualties in this election of 2026, as most of those members of parliament in the current Parliament will not come back,” said Mwanza.



