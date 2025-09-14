Mother and daughter go viral after revealing they are both expecting babies by the same man

A young YouTuber is going viral after he allegedly impregnated his girlfriend and her mother at the same time.

Nick Yardy recently dropped a video announcing that his girlfriend Jade, 22, and her mom Dani, 44, are both pregnant with his kids.

He revealed that Jade is expecting a girl named Nicole whilst Dani is supposedly carrying a boy called Nick Jr.

“It’s not often that a mom and daughter are pregnant at the same time, let alone by the same man, but we wouldn’t want things to be any other way,” Jade said in a video.

During an interview with The Daily Mail, Nick admitted that the entire pregnancy story was a fabrication.

“There are no babies. It’s just, like, a skit. It’s not actually real,” Nick revealed.

He however stated that the relationship with both women is legit as they’ve been living together for almost two years, taking turns on dates and everything.

“They are actually mother and daughter, and our involvement with each other is real. It’s just that they’re not actually pregnant. At least not yet,” he told the news outlet.

Jade is an OnlyFans model and Dani is a life coach. Jade actually met Yardy during a video shoot.