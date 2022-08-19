JUST like in the true life movie drama called ‘Not without my daughter’ where a mother fights for her child despite the many obstacles,

A woman of Copperbelt’s Luanshya district has also demonstrated the love and pain of a mother after she has admitted to having killed her husband who was also HIV positive for allegedly abusing her 12-year-old daughter last year.

Prudence Daka, a billing officer from Kafubu Water and Sanitation Company (KWSC) told court that she hit her husband with a steel rod in the head after catching him pants down from allegedly abusing their daughter who was in tears.

Daka is jointly charged with Stanley Mutimba 30 for the murder of Clarence Zulu.

When the matter came up yesterday before Mr Justice Daniel Musonda in the Ndola-high-court yesterday, Daka said on August 28, last year, her sister from Pakistan visited her home and she asked her was to escort her into town to change money.

Daka said while at the bus station, she realised that she forgot her phone at home, and when she went back home, she found all the doors to the house locked.

She told court that when she went back, she knocked on the door five times before the door could be opened and when it was opened, her daughter came out crying, while her husband came out of the toilet in boxers.

“My husband dressed up and left and I then asked my daughter what was wrong and she told me that her father was sexually abusing her. I then told her not to tell anyone. Later in the day, I asked my husband and sister if we could go out for drinks .I was just pretending so that my sister could not tell what happened. When we came back at 23:00 hours, I asked my husband why he was abusing my daughter when he knew he was HIV positive. Instead he started insulting me and was not apologetic. I got upset and got a steel rod and hit on his head. That is how he fell to the ground and stopped moving,” she said.

Daka said she then called her nephew, Mutimba to assist her to take her husband to the hospital, but on the way, she decided to dump the body in the bush because she was scared of being arrested.

She further added that two years before the incident, she caught her husband touching her daughter’s breasts, who at the time was eight years old.

When asked by State advocate Innocent Kamunga why she did not report her husband to the police after discovering that he was abusing her daughter, Daka told court that she loved her husband so much that she did not want him to be arrested.

And Mutimba told court that Daka called her at around 22:00 hours to take his uncle to the hospital after a marital dispute.

He however said he was surprised to find himself in the bush as he was intoxicated and had dozed off on the way.

“I was shocked and asked what was happening, she threatened me not to tell anyone. She then got the car keys and told me to take to it to the car wash and return it the following day. I then left for Ndola but I was so disturbed that I ended up in an accident and was apprehended by police,” he said.

(Mwebantu)