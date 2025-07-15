Mother of seven kids arrested after she attempted to s33x traffic her infant daughter for $400

In Indianapolis mother has been arrested for trying to involve her infant daughter in sec trafficking on Snapchat.

Morgan D. Stapp, a 32-year-old mother of seven, was arrested on July 9, 2025, and charged with a level-2 felony for attempted child sex trafficking in Marion County, Indiana.

The FBI began investigating Stapp in November 2024 after discovering disturbing messages on her Snapchat account, “morgan-stapp.”

The account allegedly included three photos of her 7-month-old daughter accompanied by a message stating, “U can f- her for 400$.”

Another message reportedly read, “Half now rest after. I’ll send my address. I do live alone, and her dad is not in the picture.”

Stapp initially claimed to FBI agents during a November 11, 2024, interview that her Snapchat account had been hacked and she no longer had access. However, she later admitted to lying about the hack.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) detectives, assisting the FBI, obtained a search warrant for Stapp’s Snapchat account and found selfies saved during the days following her FBI interview, contradicting her claims.

Stapp appeared in court facing one charge of attempted child sexual trafficking and is being held on a $200,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities urging anyone with additional information to contact the IMPD or FBI.