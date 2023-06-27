MOURINHO’S ROMA REPORTEDLY CHASING AFTER PATSON DAKA’S SIGNATURE

MOURINHO’S ROMA REPORTEDLY CHASING AFTER DAKA’S SIGNATURE

Report by Roma Press

Roma have reportedly turned their attention to Leicester City attacker Patson Daka. The Giallorossi have encountered major difficulties in their negotiations with West Ham for Gianluca Scamacca – Roma’s first choice to replace injured Tammy Abraham – and are therefore looking at other profiles that fulfil Mourinho’s requirements.

As reported by calciomercato.com, Leicester City forward Patson Daka has emerged as a valid candidate for the job.

Roma GM Tiago Pinto travelled to London earlier today and Daka’s name was mentioned in some of the meetings the Portuguese director held in the English capital.

Leicester City are open to letting Daka leave on loan with option to buy. The player earns €4 million which does not seem to trouble the Giallorossi’s finances.