MOURN ECL WITH DIGNITY -KAVINDELE



Former Vice President Enoch Kavindele has urged Zambians to mourn the late former President Edgar Lungu in a dignified manner.





Mr Kavindele says that the late President Lungu served his time as a leader and peacefully handed over the instruments of power to President Hakainde Hichilema, a sign that another elected leader had to govern the country.





The former Vice President condemned those politicising former President Lungu’s funeral, stating that it was wrong to claim that President Lungu was only a leader of a particular political party.





ZANIS reports that speaking after signing in the book of condolence at Belvedere Lodge in Lusaka, Mr Kavindele stated that the whole nation has lost a man who served in the office of president, hence needs to be mourned by all Zambians.





“For only a section of political parties to claim that only they should be in-charge of the funeral is very wrong, we are being denied an opportunity to mourn a former President,” Mr Kavindele said.





He noted that President Lungu’s death was sudden as the nation was not aware of his medical visit to South Africa, but only to be informed of his passing on June 5th 2025 is heartbreaking for the country.





Meanwhile, United Party for National Development (UPND) Media Consultant, Oliver Shalala stated that politicians should respect one another especially in such a solemn moment when the country is mourning a man who dedicated his life to politics.