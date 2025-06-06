Mourn peacefully lest you end up in conflict with cyber law – Simuuwe



UPND media director Mark Simuuwe has cautioned members of the public against coming into conflict with the Cyber Security Act as they mourn former president Edgar Lungu.





Simuuwe stated that some of the posts that he has seen so far gave him the urge to caution the public.





He advised citizens to mourn the former president peacefully as funerals do not set aside the law.





“This includes even those in the UPND. Funerals do not set the law aside. We must mourn as one,” he said.





“Politics is not a matter of war but differences in [opinion].”



