MOVE TO SWIFTLY PUSH BILL 7 TO PARLIAMENT DESPITE STALLED DIALOGUE A BETRAYAL TO ZAMBIANS – NJOBVU

Democratic Union (DU) leader Ackim Antony Njobvu has strongly criticized the UPND-led Government for pushing Bill 7 back to Parliament, labeling it a betrayal of Zambians.

Speaking on Christian Nation Radio’s “Sunday Chat,” Njobvu argued that proceeding with the bill despite stalled dialogue with the Oasis Forum and other key stakeholders is ill-timed and politically motivated.

“The DU does not support this move. Rushing it to Parliament without consensus from key stakeholders like the Oasis Forum and others is a worst betrayal of Zambians,” Njobvu said, emphasizing concerns over eroded trust.

He questioned whether President Hakainde Hichilema has adequately considered stakeholder submissions, expressing disappointment over the lack of transparency, particularly with the 2026 general elections looming.

“Has President HH even digested the few submissions made?” he asked.

Njobvu urged MPs to reject the bill, warning it risks consolidating power and undermining democratic principles.

His stance echoes the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) and others calling for withdrawal, citing inadequate public engagement.

However, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha insists the process is not rushed, saying people have had chances to contribute.

The bill has proceeded to Parliament, where its first reading has been completed.

As debates intensify, critics are pushing for a more inclusive and transparent approach to the legislation.

SE