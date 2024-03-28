Mozambique approves extradition treaty with Rwanda

The Mozambican parliament has ratified an extradition agreement with Rwanda despite concerns it could be used against critics of Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Mozambican opposition MPs voted against the deal saying it could enable political persecution.

Mozambique’s Bar Association expressed the same concern.

The Rwandan authorities have been accused of targeting critics in several countries across Africa, including Mozambique. This is denied by Rwanda.

The two countries have a close relationship, with Rwandan troops deployed in northern Mozambique to help fight Islamist militants.

Several thousand Rwandans who fled the 1994 genocide live in exile in Mozambique.