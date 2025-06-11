MP demands court judgment in undisputed K650,000 debt from Lusambo



ZAMBEZI East UPND Member of Parliament, Brian Kambita, is pushing the Lusaka High Court to enter a judgment in admission against incarcerated former Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo for an undisputed K650,000 debt.









Kambita insists that Lusambo’s own admissions warrant an immediate court order for payment.



The legal dispute stems from an alleged K850,000 transaction where Kambita claimed Lusambo swindled him under the pretext of selling a house.





Kambita initially sought a full refund of K850,000, a declaration of breach of contract, damages, interest, and costs.





However, Lusambo, currently incarcerated, informed the court he was willing to repay K650,000 of the debt in installments.





Lusambo stated that he had already paid K200,000 to Kambita through a colleague and was prepared to settle the remaining balance.





He said the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission ACC resulted in legal constraints and the impossibility of transferring clear and marketable title to the plaintiff.



Lusambo said the process caused frustrations and failure due to some circumstances.



But Kambita said the assertions filed by Lusambo in an affidavit that the contract was frustrated was not true, it was breached.





“There is a clear an unambiguous admission in so far as it relates to the defendant owing the plaintiff K650,000.”



“The defendant is indebted to the plaintiff to the amount of K650,000 and the certificates of title cannot be used as collateral as they are not in the name of the defendant ,” read the document.





Kambita disputed the contents filed by Lusambo, requesting that judgement on admission should be entered in relation K650,000 that is undisputed…https://kalemba.news/politics/mp-demands-court-judgment-in-undisputed-k650000-debt-from-lusambo/



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba June 10, 2025