MPS APPLIED LATE FOR GERMANY  VISA-MULAMBO HAIMBE

MPS APPLIED LATE FOR SCHENGEN VISA-MULAMBO HAIMBE



MINISTERIAL STATEMENT



A. ON MEMBERS OF PARLIAMENT SCHENGEN AND NORDIC VISA APPLICATIONS



Madam Speaker,



I am grateful for the opportunity to deliver this Ministerial Statement in response to concerns raised on the floor of the House, as well as recent public debate and social media commentary regarding the alleged continued denial of visas for Honourable Members of Parliament to Schengen and Nordic countries on official business.





Madam Speaker,



The Ministry notes the concerns expressed by Honourable Members, members of the public, and the media regarding the alleged rejection or delay in the issuance of visas for Members of Parliament. In the interest of transparency, and to preserve cordial bilateral relations, it is necessary to provide a factual and comprehensive update.





Diplomatic Passports and Eligibility



Madam Speaker, Diplomatic Passports in Zambia are issued pursuant to Part III, Sections 5 to 7(2) of the Passport Act No. 28 of 2016, and Cabinet Office minute CO.4/1/1 of 10th May 2000. Section 7(2) provides that a diplomatic passport may be issued to:

A Zambian diplomat accredited to a foreign country and their spouse; and

Any other person as the Minister may prescribe.





Madam Speaker, the integrity and credibility of Zambian diplomatic passports remain beyond reproach and continue to enjoy full recognition and acceptance across all international jurisdictions. These passports reflect the sovereign authority of the Republic of Zambia and serve as a testament to the country’s adherence to established diplomatic protocols and international norms.



Visa Application Procedures



Visa issuance falls within the sovereign prerogative of each State. Suffice to inform to House that the Ministry has successfully facilitated many Schengen visa applications for Members of Parliament and government officials. In the case of the isolated cases under discussion, delays arose due to late submission of applications, which fell short of the minimum processing timeframe required by Schengen visa regulations.





Madam Speaker,



Although Members of Parliament hold diplomatic passports, Schengen visa regulations stipulate that only Ministers and equivalent high-ranking officials qualify for fast-track processing. This category currently does not include the other Members of Parliament. The Members of Parliament as therefore required to submit applications at least ten (10) to fifteen (15) days before the intended travel date to accommodate administrative processing, including courier dispatch of passports to Nairobi for certain Schengen states or to Pretoria for the United Kingdom.





Specific Cases



The Geneva-bound visa application for Honourable Members to attend the World Health Organization’s 7th Montreux Collaborative Global Forum from 1st to 4th December 2025 was submitted late and could not be processed within the necessary timeframe.



Visa applications to Switzerland are submitted through the Swedish Embassy, which contracts VFS Global to manage applications on its behalf. Applicants complete forms, pay requisite fees, undergo biometric enrollment at VFS, and the applications are then forwarded to the Swedish Embassy in Nairobi for processing. Standard processing is 10 to 15 working days, with a fast-track option of three (3) working days reserved for delegations led by Ministers or above. In the case of Honourable Warren Mwambazi, MP, the request for visa issuance within five (5) working days could not be accommodated, as he did not meet the fast-track criteria.





Similarly, the 18-member delegation applications were not submitted to the German Embassy as the request for a Note Verbale was made only five (5) days before the intended travel, making timely issuance impossible, particularly as the German Embassy required recommendation/approval from Berlin owing to the delegation size. The Embassy was willing to give five members of the delegation which was not admissible by the team.

https://youtu.be/AHQlalT8LyI?si=khgVEJ53H–wFb3z





STATUS OF ZAMBIA–GERMANY RELATIONS



Madam Speaker,



I wish to reaffirm that Zambia’s relations with Germany remain warm, constructive, and mutually respectful. Cooperation spans governance, renewable energy, trade, skills development, and health. The Government has not received any communication indicating a change in Germany’s policy toward Zambia or Zambian officials on official business.



The matters under discussion are isolated administrative occurrence and not indicative of any deterioration in bilateral relations or diplomatic reciprocity.



MEASURES TO AVOID SIMILAR OCCURRENCES



Madam Speaker,



To prevent future challenges, the Ministry is implementing the following measures:



Public Sensitization: Informing applicants about visa processing requirements for different jurisdictions. A Circular was issued to relevant stakeholders to this effect.

Coordination: Strengthening inter-departmental coordination to ensure documentation for official travel is submitted in optimal timeframes.

Enhanced Communication: Promoting adherence to diplomatic norms in handling official delegations through closer engagement with foreign missions.

Mission Support: Working with Zambian Missions abroad to address all concerns arising from official travel.





The Government remains committed to protecting the dignity of this House, upholding Zambia’s sovereign interests, and ensuring that diplomatic passports are respected globally.



Madam Speaker,



I thank the House for the opportunity to provide this update and reaffirm the Ministry’s commitment to facilitating official travel while safeguarding the integrity of Zambia’s diplomatic engagements.





CLARIFICATION ON FALSE REPORTS ALLEGING A 60-DAY TRAVEL BAN BY THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA



Madam Speaker,



Allow me also to address the recent social media reports alleging that the Government of the United States of America imposed a “60-day travel ban” on Zambia.



These reports are false, misleading, and must be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.





Madam Speaker,



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirms that no formal communication has been received from the Government of the United States indicating any form of travel ban or new restrictions on Zambian citizens or Government officials. All existing travel procedures remain in full effect.





CLARIFICATION ON THE U.S. VISA BOND PILOT PROGRAMME



For the benefit of the House and the public, the following clarification is provided:



In August 2025, the United States Government included Zambia and Malawi in the Visa Bond Pilot Programme, introduced under Section 221(g) of the U.S. Immigration and Nationality Act and under a Temporary Final Rule.



The programme applies only to B-1 (business) and B-2 (tourism) visa applicants from countries assessed to have high visa overstay rates.





Government officials, students, and applicants under other visa categories are not affected.



The programme is not a travel ban. It is an administrative measure running for one year, subject to review.



The Ministry continues to engage U.S. authorities to ensure smooth implementation and to safeguard the interests of Zambian travellers.



ZAMBIA–UNITED STATES BILATERAL RELATIONS





Madam Speaker,



The bilateral relationship between Zambia and the United States remains strong, productive, and mutually respectful.



His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema recently held a constructive discussion with the U.S. Secretary of State, the Honourable Marco Rubio, reaffirming cooperation in health, agriculture, governance, mining, and investment.





We have continued to engage the U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Michael C. Gonzales, on various areas of partnership, including immigration and passport systems.



These engagements confirm that relations between the two countries remain on a positive and collaborative trajectory.





APPEAL TO THE PUBLIC AND MEDIA



Madam Speaker,



The Ministry urges the media and members of the public to:

Verify information before circulating it;

Rely on official Government communication channels for updates on immigration and international travel; and

Refrain from sharing unverified reports that may cause unnecessary alarm or undermine diplomatic relations.





CONCLUSION



Madam Speaker,



In closing, I wish to reassure this House and the nation that the Ministry is actively addressing matters relating to the Schengen visa applications through appropriate diplomatic channels. We remain committed to defending the dignity of this House, protecting the welfare of Zambian citizens abroad, and strengthening Zambia’s relations with all partner nations.



Madam Speaker, I thank you.