MP’S WHO WENT THROUGH UN-OPPOSED HAVE GIVEN US MOMENTUM AHEAD OF AUGUST – MUFALALI

United Party for National Development (UPND) Chairperson for Elections and Campaigns, Likando Mufalali, says the ruling party will not take for granted the seats it has secured unopposed ahead of the August general elections.

Mr. Mufalali said the party remains focused on campaigning vigorously to ensure it wins every available seat and secures a strong mandate for continuity in government.

Speaking in an interview with RCV News in Lusaka, Mr. Mufalali described the number of candidates who have gone unopposed as only “the tip of the iceberg” of what the party expects to achieve in August.

He said the development demonstrates the strength of the UPND and highlights what he termed the “weakness of the opposition”.

“This is a major boost for the party and is giving the UPND momentum as election campaigns intensify,” said Mr. Mufalali.

He added that the ruling party is determined to work hard and deliver victories at all levels, including ward, parliamentary, mayoral, and presidential elections.

Mr. Mufalali expressed confidence with the UPND’s campaign strategy and record in government that he says, will help the party secure widespread support from voters across the country in the forthcoming polls.

Angel Kasabo