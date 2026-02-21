MPUNDU DECLARES “ICHABAICHE WILL NOT DIE” AFTER JOINING TONSE ALLIANCE AS MUNDUBILE PROMISES MASSIVE YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile has promised that, if elected, his government will place the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Arts under State House, rather than placing Investigative Wings under the Presidential authority as currently structured by the UPND.

Mr Mundubile said positioning the ministry under State House will accelerate youth programs, ensuring they are driven by direct Presidential oversight and concern.

Speaking at a media briefing, he lamented that young people have long been neglected but assured that his government will address the plight of youths critically and effectively.

Meanwhile, Mporokonso Member of Parliament has welcomed the Movement for Good Governance popularly known as Ichabaiche into the Tonse Alliance faction, promising to support young people in reaching their full potential.

At the same briefing Ichabaiche President Binwell Mpundu Justified his decision to work with the Mundubile led Tonse Alliance stating that it is deliberate and guided by the principle of unity.

Mr Mpundu maintained that his movement has not ceased to exist by joining the Tonse Alliance, but has instead aligned with a bigger platform aimed at liberating Zambians.

