MPUNDU’S HYPOCRISY EXPOSED: FROM GRATUITY TO PETITION



By Timmy



Binwell Mpundu’s sudden outcry against the Cyber Laws of 2025 is laughable, considering he voted for the bill in parliament. Now, he’s leading a petition to collect 1 million signatures against the same law he supported.



The question is: What’s changed? Is it the wind of politics blowing in a different direction? Mpundu’s actions demonstrate a clear case of hypocrisy.



The Cyber Laws aim to promote responsible social media use, protect citizens’ security, and prevent wild allegations without evidence. Is that really something to fight against?



Mpundu and his cohorts should ask themselves: Did we not vote for this bill in parliament? Why the sudden change of heart?



The people see through this charade. It’s time for Mpundu to respect the law and champion ideas for good development, rather than leading a futile petition.



What do you think about Mpundu’s petition? Share your thoughts in the comments below!





WAGON MEDIA