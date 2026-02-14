MR. BOWMAN LUSAMBO’S CHAMBA VALLEY PROPERTIES REMAIN FORFEITED TO THE STATE





THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) wishes to clarify reports circulating in the media that it has discontinued forfeiture proceedings against Mr. Bowman Lusambo’s Chamba Valley properties and that the same properties have been returned to him.





The public may wish to know that Mr. Bowman Lusambo was tried in the Economic and Financial Crimes Court on two (2) counts of possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, contrary to Section 71 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.





In September, 2025 the court convicted and sentenced Mr. Bowman Lusambo to three (3) years imprisonment with hard labour. In December, 2025 the same court ordered that the Mr. Lusambo’s properties be forfeited to the State pursuant to Section 10 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.





It must be mentioned that whilst the criminal matter referred to above was going on, the ACC had commenced Non-Conviction-Based forfeiture proceedings in the High Court pursuant to Section 31 of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act No. 19 of 2010.





Following Mr. Lusambo’s criminal conviction and subsequent forfeiture of property to the State, it become imperative for the ACC to discontinue the Non-Conviction Based forfeiture proceedings commenced in the High Court as the same had been rendered academic.





The Commission wishes to reassure members of the public that Mr. Lusambo’s Chamba Valley properties remain forfeited to the State.