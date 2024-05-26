MR HICHILEMA PULL ZAMBIA OUT OF SUPPORT OF THE COLONISATION OF WESTERN SAHARA- Fred M’membe

MR HICHILEMA PULL ZAMBIA OUT OF SUPPORT OF THE COLONISATION OF WESTERN SAHARA

I’m very sad to see how Mr Hakainde Hichilema and his government are not just failing the Zambian people at home, but on how they have messed up our foreign policy.

Who would have ever imagined that a Zambian President, one who should understand our history and sacrifices of Kenneth Kaunda and his Comrades, could one day betray us in this manner? Today, we see how Mr Hakainde Hichilema is working tirelessly with the West in support of colonisation of Western Sahara? Why? Please Mr Hakainde Hichilema, I beg of you, stop the.sake of our great nation, our children and our children’s children.

The APAnews of yesterday reports that:

“Mulambo Haimbe, Zambia’s acting foreign minister, met with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita. The discussions yielded a renewed commitment from Zambia regarding Morocco’s territorial integrity, including the disputed Western Sahara region. The statement highlighted Zambia’s endorsement of Morocco’s proposed autonomy plan for the territory. Zambia views this plan as a “credible, serious and realistic” solution to the long-standing dispute”

We want to remind the nation that the issue of the Western Sahara corroborates Mr Hichilema’s puppetry stance. The United States government reached an agreement with Morocco for the country to recognise Israel and for the US in return to support Morocco’s colonisation of Western Sahara. And, as expected, the far-right UPND government of Mr Hichilema has also in turn recognised Morocco’s colonisation of Western Sahara. Where does Zambia’s traditional support for the Palestinian cause against Israeli apartheid stand today?

This is a total departure from the non-aligned stance Zambia has taken since its independence. How can it be that Zambia, a country with a very rich liberation struggle support history, is among the evil forces supporting colonialism of Western Sahara?

We urge Mr Hichilema to listen to advice. Pull Zambia out of this support of Morocco. This is not good for Zambia and our foreign policy.

Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party