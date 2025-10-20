MR PRESIDENT, CAN WE WRITE A CONSTITUTION FOR SEPTEMBER NOT AUGUST 2026 – LAURA MITI



She writes….



While there have been continual disagreements on how Zambia amends her constitution, there has, for decades, been the overall agreement that our constitution needs profound review.





That, reading all it’s chigambas as one, it does not have the interest of Zambia’s citizens.



Simply, the document that is supposed to direct how we will live together, and each of us fully benefit from all that this oddly shaped country has to give, has fundamental problems.





It designs that power is not distributed in such a way that it will always advance the citizen good. It does not force those who have the privilege to run the country, to do so for the weakest among us. It allows the temporary privilege of power to be used to harm the long term interests of Zambians.





Our constitution allows an unequal country. For rural citizens to be after-thoughts. It does not force equitable distribution national wealth. It allows for a child born intelligent, but poor, to be illiterate.





For the educational decisions affecting a child in Nabwalya or Sioma to be made in Lusaka. For Lusaka to be Zambia.



It does not force decentralisation of power. It makes the President a god. For this nonsense we are seeing where everyone wants to be President because all other offices that citizens could aspire for, and have real influence on the country, are but puppets of the Presidency





The Chief Justice, Speaker, Auditor General, Inspector General of the Police, Mayor, even the headmaster of a school- everyone is looking over their shoulder to the President.





Small people around the presidency have, for administration after administration, been more powerful in the everyday life of the country than holders of critical offices.





That situation should be prevented by the Constitution.



Simply, the need for Zambia to write for herself a supreme law that clearly directs the affairs of the country in the best interest of citizens, has never been in dispute.





The reason, therefore, that we find ourselves about to amend our constitution again, and the reason it is, again, a noisy effort, is that EVERY government has approached the reviews in its own interests.





Tragically, no administration, since 1964, has understood the tragedy of capturing a constitution for its own immediate political needs.





No government has loved Zambia enough to allow a constitution that is not in permanent need for critical review, to be passed.





Even when consensus has been reached on issues, government after government has thrown out the people’s views and used the constitutional review process to advance it’s politics.





Here is the question, then.



Is it possible that President Hichilema and the ruling party will do what no other administration has – facilitate the people of Zambia to give themselves a good guiding document?





Will this government display the understanding that, while it necessarily has a say in content, it is but one of many voices?





Will this government find it possible to not use the Mushabati Technical Committee to legitimise what it wants for itself?





The straight forward question is – will the Hichilema administration allow the Mushabti Technical Committee to work in the interests of a constitution for Zambia, not a constitution for 2026?



Mr President, can we write a constitution for September not August, 2026?