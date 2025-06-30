Mr. President, Let Him Rest- Linda Banks

Mr. President, Let Him Rest



By Linda Banks



Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in prison under brutal apartheid, yet he walked out with dignity, chose peace over vengeance, and extended his hand to those who had oppressed him. That’s true leadership. That’s true power. And today, he’s legacy is narrated in lecture rooms around the world.





President Hakainde Hichilema, your former political rival Edgar Lungu is dead. It will be two months in the mortuary by the next hearing, two months of open wound for the widow and the children. Two months of stressful legal wrangling. Two months of pain and indignity for a grieving family who simply want to lay their loved one to rest. Why can’t you just let them be? You are wasting so much of tax payer’s money in an attempt to retrieve a corpse , yet you neglect the breathing.





Is this about justice or vengeance? because us the people want the family to have timely closure, to begin to properly grieve.



Even in death, you’re holding on to a grudge. Is it fear? Insecurity? Concern that the opposition might use the burial to send a message? Let them. Messages fade. But history remembers character.







You won the election. You hold the power. But leadership isn’t about power , it’s about principle. And from leaders across Africa to Europe and beyond, whispers are growing louder. They say your actions are petty, vindictive, and deeply disappointing. You have made history, you are the first in the entire Africa to have done this…. What a legacy.





You speak of democracy, but you are freezing the body of a dead man. How vindictive must one be to continue punishing someone who can no longer speak for himself?





This isn’t just about Edgar. It’s about who we are ,and who we are becoming. Please, Mr President. Withdraw the petition. Let the man be buried with dignity. Let the family mourn in peace. Let Zambia rise above bitterness.





In the end, history will not remember the battles we won but how we treated those we defeated.



#LetHimRest

#DignityInDeath

#LeadershipIsForgiveness