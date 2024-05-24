“Mr. Trump doesn’t disturb us” – Canadian Ambassador

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is trying to make friends with US politicians and business people. The Canadian ambassador to the US said that another Trump presidency wouldn’t be a big deal for Canada.

We are not worried about Mr Trump. “We worked well with him,” Kristen Hillman said to reporters at the SEIU conference in Philadelphia.

Hillman said Canada did a good job of changing the North American Free Trade Agreement, called CUSMA. The trade deal between Canada, Mexico, and the United States started on July 1, 2020 after they talked about it for a long time.

In 2018, the US President Trump put taxes on steel and aluminum that came into the US from Canada and other friendly countries. The Trade Expansion Act was a law passed in 1962 to help increase trade between the United States and other countries. This rule lets the US put taxes on imports if it thinks its safety is at risk.

That’s why Canada’s possibility of trade problems with the US is not just a theoretical question anymore, and the Liberal government thinks it can deal with those issues.

“We worked with the American government to show them that the tariffs were hurting them too. We convinced President Trump to remove the tariffs,” Trudeau said to the media.

Lately, Trump said he will add 10% taxes on things brought into the country from other places if he becomes president. A new report from Scotiabank said that if there is a trade war, Canada’s economy could shrink by 36 per cent.

However, Trudeau told reporters that he is telling US lawmakers and business leaders that tariffs are bad for them as well.

Trudeau said that Canada shouldn’t be hit with tariffs or other protectionist measures because it would also hurt American jobs.

The prime minister said in his speech to SEIU conference members that in 2023, trade between Canada and the US was more than $1.3 trillion. He emphasized this point.

Trudeau emphasized in a meeting with Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro that Canada is the state’s top place to sell goods to, with exports to Canada being more than the total of the next four countries.

Canada is trying to get American politicians from different levels of government to see how important the relationship between Canada and the United States is. They recently met with a Democratic governor as part of this effort.

“We are always making sure that elected officials who make decisions understand how important Canada is for the communities they represent,” Hillman told reporters.