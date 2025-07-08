MrBeast highlights massive charitable impact through YouTube channel in viral post

Popular YouTuber MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, took to X on Monday to share an impressive list of charitable achievements made possible through his YouTube channel, astonishing fans with the scope of his goodwill.

In a post timestamped earlier today, the 27-year-old content creator detailed the extensive impact of his efforts, which have touched millions worldwide.

The post, shared from the verified @MrBeast account, highlights accomplishments including planting 23 million trees, removing 33 million pounds of trash from the ocean, and providing over 10 million meals to people in need.

MrBeast also noted that 500,000 people now access water from wells his team built, while $3 million was donated to war refugees for supplies, and $1 million-plus worth of clothes were distributed to those in need.

Other feats include giving 20,000 shoes to kids in Africa, helping 3,000 people walk again, 1,000 deaf people hear, and 1,000 blind people see, alongside donating over 100 houses, 100 cars, and rescuing hundreds of dogs.

The list continues with gifting three islands, building an orphanage, school, hospital, town, gym, and village, and launching a chocolate brand that pays farmers fairly and audits child labor.

MrBeast emphasized that over $50 million has been given away beyond these efforts, all while still in his 20s, adding a smiling emoji to underscore his pride.