MSONI CANES NALUMANGO OVER THE UPND STAYING IN POWER FOR THE NEXT 50 YEARS

He writes:-

The role of government should be to deliver deliverables and to give hope to citizens as opposed to issuing empty and provocative political statements.

Needless to state that the question of the longevity of any government should best be left to the citizens themselves to decide on their future.

What is in essence giving hope to the majority suffering citizens lies in the faith that they can change this government at the expiry of the current term of office.

We think that it is rather sad and myopic that politicians don’t seem to learn from the mistakes and experiences of the previous regimes. The MMD and PF government similarly had overzealous politicians who made such similar outrageous statements of how long they were going to be in government forgetting that the real masters who ultimately decide on the fate of any government are the people themselves and not politicians in government. In the end, it was disastrous.

At today’s prices thousands upon thousands of our people are going without food. It is therefore completely insensitive and a mockery to make such a political statement that seems to downplay the sufferings of our people.

In a nutshell it is prudent to counsel the UPND leaders to avoid provoking and mocking the majority suffering citizens. It is possible for UPND leaders to eat quietly without exposing their insatiable appetite for power.

Issued:

Nasson Msoni

President

All peoples Congress (APC)