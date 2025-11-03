Msoni Slams HH’s Invitation to Tanzania’s Inauguration: “It’s Disgraceful to Attend a Blood-Soaked Ceremony”





All People’s Congress (APC) president Nason Msoni has strongly condemned the decision for any African leader — including Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema — to attend the inauguration ceremony of Tanzania’s President-Elect, Samia Suluhu Hassan, describing it as “a shameful endorsement of a blood-stained election.”





In a fiery statement, Msoni said it was “disgraceful for any self-respecting leader with good judgment” to show up at an event tied to what he called “a blood bath.”





“No self-respecting leader with good judgment can attend such an inauguration ceremony of a president-elect whose election is associated with a blood bath,” Msoni said.





The outspoken opposition leader added that only a “sadist who lacks humanity for others” could take part in what he described as a mockery of democracy.





He insisted that the recent Tanzanian elections “fell far short of the barest minimum acceptable standard,” saying it was common sense for any person to recognize that the process was marred by violence and irregularities.





“And what exactly do you say upon your host being sworn in? Congratulations?” Msoni questioned rhetorically. “For any God-fearing leader, this is the invitation you politely decline.”





Msoni further emphasized that a sense of shame should serve as a moral compass for any government that values integrity and respect for human life.





“In a nutshell, a sense of shame is not a bad moral campus for any self-respecting government,” he added.





Meanwhile, reports indicate that President Hakainde Hichilema has been invited to attend the inauguration of Tanzania’s President-Elect, Samia Suluhu Hassan, though State House has yet to confirm whether he will make the trip.





