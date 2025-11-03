Msoni Slams HH’s Invitation to Tanzania’s Inauguration: “It’s Disgraceful to Attend a Blood-Soaked Ceremony”
All People’s Congress (APC) president Nason Msoni has strongly condemned the decision for any African leader — including Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema — to attend the inauguration ceremony of Tanzania’s President-Elect, Samia Suluhu Hassan, describing it as “a shameful endorsement of a blood-stained election.”
In a fiery statement, Msoni said it was “disgraceful for any self-respecting leader with good judgment” to show up at an event tied to what he called “a blood bath.”
The outspoken opposition leader added that only a “sadist who lacks humanity for others” could take part in what he described as a mockery of democracy.
He insisted that the recent Tanzanian elections “fell far short of the barest minimum acceptable standard,” saying it was common sense for any person to recognize that the process was marred by violence and irregularities.
“And what exactly do you say upon your host being sworn in? Congratulations?” Msoni questioned rhetorically. “For any God-fearing leader, this is the invitation you politely decline.”
Msoni further emphasized that a sense of shame should serve as a moral compass for any government that values integrity and respect for human life.
“In a nutshell, a sense of shame is not a bad moral campus for any self-respecting government,” he added.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that President Hakainde Hichilema has been invited to attend the inauguration of Tanzania’s President-Elect, Samia Suluhu Hassan, though State House has yet to confirm whether he will make the trip.
Nasson Msoni writes:
IT IS DISGRACEFUL FOR ANY SELF RESPECTING LEADER TO ATTEND AN INAUGURATION CEREMONY WHICH IS ASSOCIATED WITH A BLOOD BATH
Nasson Msoni
What are the praise singers saying about this move
You are expecting to import oil from your pipeline and electricity for your mines.Its good to be clever
HH knows what Tanzania means to Zambia and it’s just good and prudent that he maintains our good and historical relationships with Tanzania. Leaders come and go but the people of Zambia and Tanzania remain united. As a country, we have TAZARA, TAZAMA Pipe line and right now we are about to complete the Power Inter-connecter between our two countries so that we can easy and end the load shedding which is negatively impacting our economy. Also preparations to build another pipe line have reached an advanced stage and very soon works will commence. You can’t talk, eat and breath well if you have a blocked nose and HH knows that if you don’t unblock it, there is nothing to win apart from suffocating. Tanzania is the life line for Zambia and no leader would want to mess up that life line.
So, let HH attend the inauguration, after all, whether he attends or not, there is nothing that will change, election observers like EU, AU, SADC have already declared the Tanzanian elections free and fair. Having said that, I don’t support what has happened in Tanzania, I still condemn it. I just hope that the violence and the killings of innocent civilians will quickly come to an end so that the Tanzanian people can resume their normal life. But despite these unfortunate incidences, our two peoples cannot be separated, the people of Zambia and Tanzania remain as one people and will always be so. The fire and Spirit of brotherhood which our two great leaders Kaunda and Nyerere left will never go off, it will continue burning as long as our two great nations exist.
Msoni alibbe nsoni!!!