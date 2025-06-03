*MTN Zambia Cements Partnership with Government as it Donates 500 Smart Mobile Phones to Kalabo Community*



Kalabo – June 3, 2025



To significantly further bridge the digital divide in Zambia’s rural communities, MTN Zambia Yesterday launched its 2025 edition of the “21 Days of Yello Care” initiative with the donation of 500 smart mobile phones to residents of Kalabo District, Western Province.





Speaking at the event held at Chilele Primary School, Western Province Minister Hon. Kapelwa Mbangweta (MP) applauded MTN Zambia for its continued commitment to improving lives through digital inclusion, particularly in underserved regions.





The donation, made under the theme “Connecting at the Roots: Connecting Communities Through the Use of Digital Tools”, is part of the broader humanitarian response to the recent El Niño-induced drought which affected over 9.9 Million in 84 districts in the country.





MTN Zambia’s Chief Executive Officer Ms. Pamela Pio, highlighted the organisation’s dedication to using digital technology as a tool for empowerment.





“This initiative is not just about mobile phones, It is about connecting people to opportunities, health, education, business, and support networks, especially in times of crisis. At MTN Zambia, we believe everyone deserves access to the digital world, regardless of where they live.”





The mobile phones, equipped for MTN Mobile Money services, will enable rural families to access emergency aid, market prices, healthcare information, and educational resources.





The initiative is being implemented in partnership with OXFAM in Southern Africa, Global Affairs Canada, and local organisations including Keepers Zambia Foundation and Women for Change.



Minister Mbangweta commended MTN Zambia and it’s partners for aligning its efforts with government objectives of digital inclusivity and rural development.



“With these devices and financial support being rendered today, our farmers, women, and youth are empowered. This support will strengthen resilience in communities that have been severely affected by climate shocks.”





MTN Zambia is also celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Ms. Pio described the dual milestone of the anniversary and this humanitarian campaign as a reminder of the company’s longstanding commitment to giving back to the communities that have shaped their success.





The integrated emergency response project aims to address urgent needs in water and sanitation, food security, and protection, especially for women and children.





As the campaign rolls out across Zambia, MTN Zambia reaffirmed its committment to keep partnering with government and it’s vision of a digitally connected and empowered nation, starting from the roots.



Issued by:

Mwakoi Njekwa (Mr)

Principal Public Relations Officer, Western Province.