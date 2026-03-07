MUBANGA REAFFIRMS COMMITMENT TO UPND MOBILIZATION IN MUCHINGA



Immediate past Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga has reaffirmed his commitment to mobilising support for the ruling UPND, particularly in Muchinga Province, as the country moves closer to the August election period.





In a message addressed to the nation, Mubanga said he remained dedicated to strengthening party mobilisation efforts in Muchinga Province in order to maximise votes for President Hakainde Hichilema.





Mubanga stated that his focus was to work tirelessly with party members and structures to ensure the UPND secured strong electoral support in the province.





He further reaffirmed that he remained a committed member of the UPND and continued to pledge his loyalty, allegiance and full support to President Hichilema and the ruling party.





Mubanga added that he would remain actively involved in party activities and mobilisation efforts aimed at consolidating support for the UPND ahead of the upcoming electoral processes.