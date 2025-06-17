Mufulira Man who embarked on Journey to cycle to Lusaka in honour of late President Lungu abandons mission





By Fridah Chalwe



A 38-year-old man from Kawama East, Mufulira, who had embarked on a journey to cycle to Lusaka to join mourners at the funeral gathering for late President Edgar Lungu has given up on his mission.





‎Matthews Ngosa had indicated at the start of his journey on Thursday that he was inspired by the late President Edgar Lungu and he therefore thought of cycling to Lusaka to honour the departed Former Head of State.





He however underestimated the distance and could only manage to reach Kabwe after two days and has since u-turned and abandoned his noble assignment complaining of leg pains.





Unfazed he told Mafken News in an interview that he is determined to make a second attempt.