MUFULIRA MAYOR LEADS ONE MAN ARMY AGAINST LATE NIGHT VENDORS

Mufulira District has been taken by storm with stunning reports that Mayor Tanaeli Kamanga allegedly acted beyond the line of his duties to pounce on late night vendors and in the due course stamped on their tomatoes.

The reports have sent shock waves of shiver to members of the public who have described the act as barbaric taking into account the dignity and moral fibre associated with the city father’s office.

On Saturday night around 22 hours, word went quickly and spread like bush fires upon the acts of the civic leader to destroy merchandise among them onion, ground nuts, vegetables amongst others.

What has put the issues on people’s lips is that the mayor did the damage when he was off duty and accompanied with no form of security.

And when contacted for a comment, Mr.Kamanga only called on all well-meaning citizens to condemn acts of street vending in whatever form as the act is illegal and encouraging the vice would cause those trading in Markets to leave their spaces and join them on the streets.

He has since urged the council department in charge of allocating market spaces to ensure that those that were trading from the streets get first priority as he is not against the selling of goods but against illegal activities.

Mafken FM