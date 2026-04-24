Mugabe’s Son Bellarmine Chatunga and Cousin Face Sentencing Today in Alexandra Court Over Hyde Park Shooting Case

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Mugabe’s Son Bellarmine Chatunga and Cousin Tobias Matonhodze Face Sentencing Today in Alexandra Court Over Hyde Park Shooting Case





Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe and his cousin Tobias Matonhodze are due to be sentenced today in Alexandra Regional Court after pleading guilty to charges linked to a February shooting at Mugabe’s Hyde Park home.





Mugabe, the youngest son of Zimbabwe’s late former president Robert Mugabe, admitted to pointing a firearm and contravening immigration laws, while Matonhodze pleaded guilty to attempted murder, defeating the ends of justice, illegal immigration, and unlawful possession of ammunition in the wounding of a 23-year-old employee.





The pair, detained since mid-February and having compensated the victim, face possible non-custodial sentences or deportation as their lawyers argue for leniency; the firearm used remains missing.