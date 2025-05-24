MUHABI LUNGU CLARIFIES STANCE ON UNITED OPPOSITION EFFORTS



Lusaka… Saturday May 24, 2025 — In a statement addressing recent reports concerning the formation of a united opposition front, Mr. Muhabi Lungu, a member of the Zambia We Want party, issued a strong clarification regarding his role and that of fellow opposition figure Mr. George Chulumanda.





Mr. Lungu emphasized that at no point during an interview with KBN did he claim that he and Mr. Chulumanda were the “architects” of the Opposition United Front.





He categorically denied using the term “architect,” stating that the misunderstanding may have stemmed from “an honest contextual error” in the reporting by KBN.





Mr. Lungu went on to affirm his respect for the network and particularly for Pastor Mambwe, expressing that he did not believe there was any deliberate intent to misrepresent his comments.





In his original interview, Mr. Lungu said he had responded to a question regarding the formation of a united opposition front, specifically in the context of alleged plotting against former President Edgar Lungu.





He explained that he and Mr. Chulumanda had been working towards the idea of opposition unity since as early as May or June 2023—long before the former president’s return to active politics later that year.





He further clarified that the meetings held at the time were not targeted at any individual or political party, but rather focused on avoiding what he termed a “messiah complex” in leadership.





Mr. Lungu denied any accusations of plotting against specific individuals and dismissed such claims as false and baseless.





Addressing the broader issue of leadership and teamwork, Mr. Lungu stated that he had always valued collective effort over individual recognition.





He criticized a culture of excessive title glorification in Africa, suggesting that it stems from insecurity and an unhealthy obsession with personal status.



“I hate titles with a passion,” he said, adding that in more developed societies, titles are used only in formal or contextual settings.





He likened effective political teamwork to sports, where success comes from everyone playing their assigned role, whether in the spotlight or behind the scenes.



Citing examples such as Pele and Usain Bolt, Mr. Lungu emphasized that even the most celebrated individuals achieved greatness through collaboration.





In closing, Mr. Lungu reaffirmed his and Mr. Chulumanda’s commitment to the collective goal of a united opposition.



He said they had no desire to claim ownership or centrality in its formation and expressed confidence in his contributions, regardless of the role assigned to him.





Quoting former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, he concluded: “There are those who claim to do the work and those who actually do it. I would rather be in the latter category.”





Mr. Lungu urged his fellow opposition leaders to remain focused on their shared vision and assured them that his participation in the alliance would always be rooted in mutual respect and collaboration.