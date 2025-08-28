MUHABI LUNGU IS A POLITICAL N0NENTITY DESPERATELY SEEKING FOR RELEVANCE BY ATTACKING PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA- Maxwell Chongu

MUHABI LUNGU IS A POLITICAL N0NENTITY DESPERATELY SEEKING FOR RELEVANCE BY ATTACKING PRESIDENT HARRY KALABA

Opposition political party leaders must watch muhabi lungu closely he may just be a upnd surrogate they have been looking for all this while posing a thréat to opposition unity ahead of 2026.

Let this be on record that it’s against CF Party policy to engage in politics of insults, character assássiínation, viólence and disrespect.

We have noted with great concern a growing trend of continuos attacks on President Harry Kalaba orchestrated by Muhabi Lungu driven by haátred,énvy and jêalous.

President Harry Kalaba and CF have exercised maximum restrain in responding to divisive attacks being driven by Muhabi Lungu simply because we believe in fostering a national agenda anchored on unity of purpose among opposition political party leaders as demanded by majority Zambians ahead of 2026 general elections.

Muhabi lungu may wish to know that CF and President Harry Kalaba is not available for pettiness, divisive language or statements above all any activity that pose as a threéat to opposition unity, however should Muhabi Lungu reach a certain level of political maturity that will prioritize genuine unity among opposition political party leaders without any malice doors will be opened for him to engage with CF and President Harry Kalaba.

As a Party CF we find it strange to see a colleague in Opposition whose more focused in attackíng fellow opposition political party leaders in public as opposed to attacking the ruling party.

It’s correct to say only a UPND surrogate pretending to be in opposition will be excited to call for a ” DEBATE ” with fellow opposition political party leaders so as to please his pay masters as opposed to debating with leaders from ruling Party.

If Muhabi Lungu is so desperate for a debate let him find his way at our party secretariate Elm Road 14 in woodlands we have a very committed sécurity watchman Mr. Francis who will be more than ready to éngage with him and quench his appetite to debate with fellow opposition leaders.

Muhabi Lungu claims to be a seasoned politician yet his ignorance propelled by arrogance seem to have overshadowed his correct sense of judgement, how do you go on tv or public podcast to expose the opposition weaknesses to your opponents ( ruling party ) with your caréless ” S.W.O.T ” analysis which was driven by self excitement to show self proclaimed intellect without thinking twice that you are exposing the entire opposition and certainly giving political armóury to UPND ahead of 2026.

Maxwell Chongu

CF National Youth Chairman.