Muhabi Lungu says President Hichilema’s Tribal Remarks Dangerous





I too felt extremely injured at what the President said in this matter. It shows that the president is an extremely vain man with large amounts of hubris and unquantifiable arrogance….and other things which I cannot fully express in public.





For all what he has done and said, I think Sangwa is right about the second term of HH; the people must humble him in 2026





All self interest must be put down by all of us in order to defeat this man. Anyone unwilling to do this is an enemy of the people of Zambia, if you ask me..