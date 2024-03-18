Muhammad Ali comes alive once again as he is set to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame

Wrestling fans will have to brace themselves for a shocker as the WWE throws a knockout punch in the world of sports entertainment.

The iconic boxing legend, Muhammad Ali, is joining the luminaries in the WWE Hall of Fame this April despite also being in the Boxing Hall of Fame.

The wrestling organization announced Monday the legendary boxer will join other inductees such as Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, and the U.S. Express, according to TMZ.

Muhammad Ali Will Be Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024. pic.twitter.com/SCjD6hJIuH

— Pro Wrestling Feed (@prowrestlefeed) March 11, 2024

“Known simply as ‘The Greatest,’” the WWE said in a statement revealing the news, “Ali’s influence transcended sports as his work as an activist, artist, and personality established him as one of the most renowned figures in the entire world.”

Ali mounted the WWE stage and is remembered for an exhibition match against Antonio Inoki in June 1976 in Japan. This match, dubbed “The War of the Worlds,” ended in a 15-round draw and was broadcast to approximately 33,000 fans at Shea Stadium in Queens, New York.

The late Ali, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 74, indeed had a significant presence in WWE as he also served as a special guest referee at WrestleMania in 1984.

In the main event, which starred Hulk Hogan, Mr. T, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, and Paul Orndorff, Ali notably landed a punch on Piper.

His induction ceremony into the WWE Hall of Fame is scheduled for April 5 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, with his widow, Lonnie Ali, set to speak at the event.